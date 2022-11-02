Bausch + Lomb Co.’s (NYSE:BLCO) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Bausch + Lomb’s (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bausch + Lomb had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 6th. The total size of the offering was $630,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.15.

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. 655,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,728. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

