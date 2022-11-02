BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Short Interest Update

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BARK Trading Up 2.2 %

BARK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. 970,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.98. BARK has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.54.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. BARK had a negative return on equity of 40.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BARK will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director David Kamenetzky bought 91,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $226,825.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 204,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,734.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 449,997 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BARK by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after buying an additional 830,317 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of BARK by 27,905.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,024,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after buying an additional 3,013,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BARK by 839.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 2,032,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

BARK Company Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

