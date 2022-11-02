Barclays Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $46.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

ZI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.21.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,230,498.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,352 shares of company stock valued at $26,630,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

