Barclays Lowers VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) to Underweight

VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on VGP from €260.00 ($265.31) to €180.00 ($183.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th.

VGP Stock Performance

Shares of VGPBF opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.76. VGP has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $302.00.

About VGP

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. It leases its properties to tenants in the logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. The company also provides property management services; asset management services related to corporate administration, financing, business planning, reporting, budgeting, management of tax and legal affairs, controlling, etc.; project management and leasing services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, and greenery maintenance services.

