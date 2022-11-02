Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,908 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

UNH stock traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, hitting $550.19. The company had a trading volume of 45,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,732. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.00 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.33. The stock has a market cap of $514.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

