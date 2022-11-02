Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.
Bank of America Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $290.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11.
Institutional Trading of Bank of America
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Bank of America by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,184,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,821,000 after acquiring an additional 170,084 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 12,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 65,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
