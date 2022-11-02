Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth Stock Up 3.6 %

BAND stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $311.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,063.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at $180,045.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,057 shares of company stock worth $60,878 in the last ninety days. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 414,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.