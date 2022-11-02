Balchem (BCPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Balchem Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $139.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Balchem has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $174.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.42 and a 200-day moving average of $127.47. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Balchem

Institutional Trading of Balchem

In related news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 269.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 16.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

