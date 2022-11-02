Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.54 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ACLS shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 384,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,856. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $221.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $712,886.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,125.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,825 shares of company stock worth $3,112,812. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,742,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,111,000 after acquiring an additional 69,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 456,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after buying an additional 85,203 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 154,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

