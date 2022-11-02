Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Short Interest Down 10.3% in October

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,150,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 20,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 25.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVYA. Craig Hallum cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. 3,084,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,313,061. Avaya has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $132.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avaya

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King acquired 2,000,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,360,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,998,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 1,801.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 3,191.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000.

Avaya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.