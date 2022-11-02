Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Short Interest Down 10.3% in October

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,150,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 20,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 25.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on AVYA. Craig Hallum cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.
Avaya Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. 3,084,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,313,061. Avaya has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $132.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avaya
In related news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King acquired 2,000,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,360,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,998,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 1,801.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 3,191.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avaya (AVYA)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.