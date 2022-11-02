Audius Hits Market Capitalization of $183.56 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Audius has a total market capitalization of $183.56 million and $21.41 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000974 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,135,108,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,501,066 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

