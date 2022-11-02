Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.46 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $11,133.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00002061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.89 or 0.31098388 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

AWC is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

