Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.49 per share for the quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $101.11 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $101.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Air Worldwide

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 50.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 302,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,133,000 after purchasing an additional 47,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,414 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.