Athenex (ATNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Athenex Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. Athenex has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

Get Athenex alerts:

Institutional Trading of Athenex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,819 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Athenex by 116.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Athenex in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Athenex by 74.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 114,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.