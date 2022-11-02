Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT Raised to $44.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 140.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARCT. Barclays dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

ARCT opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.54% and a negative net margin of 407.91%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,421,000 after buying an additional 66,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,459,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,629,000 after buying an additional 23,221 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,436,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after buying an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

