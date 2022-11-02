Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.89), Briefing.com reports. Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Arconic updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Arconic Price Performance

ARNC stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.97. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Arconic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arconic

In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 85.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 59.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.