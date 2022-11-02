Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,320,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 10,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 852,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUV. Dawson James cut Arcimoto from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Arcimoto to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Arcimoto Stock Performance

Shares of FUV stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,646. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcimoto

Arcimoto ( NASDAQ:FUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 115.26% and a negative net margin of 1,350.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Arcimoto by 1,155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arcimoto by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Featured Stories

