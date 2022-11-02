Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.80. 2,795,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 702,470 shares of company stock worth $63,808,063. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

