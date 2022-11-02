Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ABR opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.86. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a quick ratio of 42.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABR. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 91.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

