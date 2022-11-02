AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 23.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APPF. TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

APPF traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.34. 271,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,733. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average of $101.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,734 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $294,096.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $294,096.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,403.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 8,115 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $910,908.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,734 shares of company stock worth $6,674,369 in the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $2,072,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 115.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 44.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AppFolio by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

