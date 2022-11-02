Ankr Market Cap Hits $276.27 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Ankr has a market cap of $276.27 million and approximately $39.78 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,157.09 or 0.99990591 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007762 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00042550 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00042933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022742 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02933893 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $41,523,091.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.