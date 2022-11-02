Analyzing Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 16.04% 8.04% 0.63% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 13.91% 3.03% 0.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

53.4% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays out 210.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $88.06 million 2.27 $14.66 million $1.55 13.49 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $11.43 million 4.99 $1.59 million $0.19 36.84

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. Codorus Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Codorus Valley Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others. In addition, the company provides mortgage and wealth management services; and sells non-deposit investment products. It operates through twenty-five full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities. It operates through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal MHC.

