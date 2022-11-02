American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

American International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American International Group to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,554,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,467. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30.

Insider Activity

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

