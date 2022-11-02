American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.97-$5.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,166,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,982. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

