American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.34 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AAT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AAT stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 253,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,882. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.28%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 87,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,356,874.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,942,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,387,656.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 87,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $2,356,874.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,942,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,387,656.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $559,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,872,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,165,025.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 249,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,977 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $304,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.