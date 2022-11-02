American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires $546,000.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,247,022 shares in the company, valued at $61,343,700.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AAT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 415,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,558. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 180.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

