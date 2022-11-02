Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Amcor has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Shares of Amcor stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,442,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,391. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

