Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Amcor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.59. 10,510,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,268,871. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $147,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

