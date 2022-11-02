Amaze World Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $92.05 Million (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, Amaze World has traded up 21% against the US dollar. Amaze World has a total market cap of $92.05 million and approximately $678,418.00 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00008335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amaze World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,368.15 or 0.31157459 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amaze World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amaze World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.