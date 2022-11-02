Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 107,393 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alphabet Trading Down 3.8 %

GOOG traded down $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,430,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,239,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

