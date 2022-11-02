Alpha Teknova (TKNO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 43.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alpha Teknova to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alpha Teknova Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

In related news, Director J Matthew Mackowski acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alpha Teknova news, CEO Stephen Gunstream purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Matthew Mackowski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 21.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 100.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 329,213 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Featured Articles

