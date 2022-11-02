Algorand (ALGO) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001743 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $189.60 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00087913 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00064986 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00014253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00024495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000288 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006845 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,303,208,593 coins and its circulating supply is 7,074,692,330 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

