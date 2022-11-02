Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) PT Raised to $25.00

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,123. The stock has a market cap of $439.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $38.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 229.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

