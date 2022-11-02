Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) PT Raised to $25.00

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRSGet Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Alerus Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,123. The stock has a market cap of $439.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $38.31.

Institutional Trading of Alerus Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 229.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

