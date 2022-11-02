Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

