Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $154.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABNB. Argus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.48.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,277,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,277,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,317,311.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,383,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,618,000 after purchasing an additional 367,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

