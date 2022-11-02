Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a total market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and $444.00 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.09 or 0.31552226 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC) launched on August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aidi Finance (BSC) is aidifinance.medium.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidi Finance (BSC) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

