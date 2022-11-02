Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €126.00 ($128.57) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AEOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($115.31) to €114.00 ($116.33) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($115.31) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a report on Monday, October 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €142.00 ($144.90) to €138.00 ($140.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeroports de Paris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.17.

Aeroports de Paris Stock Performance

AEOXF stock opened at $122.59 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.35.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

