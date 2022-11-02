Adshares (ADS) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00008375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $56.77 million and $320,938.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00019032 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006899 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002679 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,622 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

