adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from €110.00 to €83.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. adidas traded as low as $47.04 and last traded at $47.12, with a volume of 171138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of adidas from €215.00 ($215.00) to €185.00 ($185.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of adidas from €210.00 ($210.00) to €165.00 ($165.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of adidas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth $2,685,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the second quarter worth about $1,591,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 156.0% during the third quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 13.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, research analysts expect that adidas AG will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

