Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.85

Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 630095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADEA shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial cut Adeia from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Adeia from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Adeia alerts:

Adeia Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Adeia Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.