Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) vs. THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Head to Head Comparison

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) and Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares THK and Acerinox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THK $2.90 billion 0.77 $199.78 million $0.95 9.08 Acerinox $7.93 billion 0.29 $676.59 million $2.02 2.20

Acerinox has higher revenue and earnings than THK. Acerinox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than THK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

THK pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Acerinox pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. THK pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acerinox pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Acerinox is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares THK and Acerinox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THK 8.08% 8.84% 5.36% Acerinox 11.52% 38.74% 14.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for THK and Acerinox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THK 2 1 0 0 1.33 Acerinox 0 2 3 0 2.60

Acerinox has a consensus target price of $12.63, suggesting a potential upside of 183.90%. Given Acerinox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acerinox is more favorable than THK.

Volatility and Risk

THK has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerinox has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acerinox beats THK on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THK

THK Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. Its products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates. It also provides long products, which include steel and color coated wires, corrugated wires, hexagonal wire rods, bars, hot and cold rebars, decorticated bars, black bars, steel profiles, and corrugated hot rolls. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

