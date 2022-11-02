ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. 1,201,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 79,264 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

