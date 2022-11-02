Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 1,339 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,322,000 after buying an additional 76,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.90. 316,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,265,412. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.57.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $347.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

