AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.78 billion.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

ABBV traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.54. The company had a trading volume of 143,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,115. The company has a market cap of $260.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day moving average of $146.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $115.01 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 157.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $989,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

