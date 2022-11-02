AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 57,000 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIRGet Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,406,547.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AAR Stock Performance

NYSE:AIR traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.64. 290,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,152. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67.

AAR (NYSE:AIRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for AAR (NYSE:AIR)

