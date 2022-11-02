A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A10 Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect A10 Networks to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

A10 Networks Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of ATEN traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 22,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $345,268.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,384 shares in the company, valued at $9,436,536.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 22,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $345,268.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,384 shares in the company, valued at $9,436,536.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,085 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $33,443.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,184.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,968 in the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial boosted their target price on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

