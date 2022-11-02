8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 764,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,420 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 93.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 163.0% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 228.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 472.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 164,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 57.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 55,680 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $93,633.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,325 shares of company stock valued at $205,752. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EGHT opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $23.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. The business had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

