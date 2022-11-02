1peco Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, 1peco has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. 1peco has a total market cap of $241.92 million and approximately $1,655.00 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1peco token can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00007895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1peco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.09 or 0.31552226 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012323 BTC.

1peco Token Profile

1peco’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1peco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1peco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.