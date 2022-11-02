17,010 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $260,823,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $232,890,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,838,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,168,000. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,554,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.43.

