ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 32.9% Higher This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 32.9% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $431,338.39 and $12.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00257977 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00086711 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00065952 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

